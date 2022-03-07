Mizoram : Indian Institute of Packaging Hosts Design Development & Standardization Training Programme

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Indian Institute of Packaging today organized a one-day capacity training programme on packaging for export of agri-food, handloom and handicraft products of Mizoram at Aijal Club.

At the function, Commerce & Industries Secretary Esther Lalruatkimi stated that stated that the Indian Institute of Packaging is playing a great role in the country make awareness about the importance of packaging and also to promote the export market, by way of innovative package design and development and standardization.

It should be taken into account that the Indian Institute of Packaging is an autonomous body in the field of packaging, and working under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India and serving the packaging and allied industries across the country for the last 56 years.

The Institute has been involved in many activities like testing and quality certification, training and education, consultancy services on packaging standardization, formulation of packaging specification, cost reduction and so on. The Institute has been closely linked to International bodies like World packaging Organization (WPO), Asian Packaging Federation (APF), International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva and has been working for the overall growth and development of packaging globally. With this background, the Institute has taken a step to disseminate the information on the latest trends and technology in the field of packaging to the micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurs.

Going forward, the Indian domestic food market is expected to grow by nearly 48% of the current market size by 2022, to touch USD328 billion by 2022. Thanks to rising disposable incomes, the Indian overall food consumption market is forecast to climb from USD155 billion in 2005 to USD344 billion in 2025 – with compound growth at 4.1%. Growing incomes, changing lifestyles and companies racing to capture India’s middle and upper-middle-class consumers will cause the food market to evolve dramatically in the coming years.