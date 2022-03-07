Several Jihadi Terror Modules Active In Assam; Cops Striving To Combat Activities : Assam CM 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that numerous Jihadi terror modules are still operating across the northeastern state, and that cops are working round the clock to dismantle such insurgent groups.

Speaking to reporters at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Sarma informed that the state police have recently detained five Al-Qaeda members in the Indian Subcontinent as part of a major crackdown on terror activities.

“On the basis of secret information, we organized a special wing to combat Jihadi operations in Assam, and the state police have nabbed a large terror module. We need to put in a lot more effort. Several terror modules are operational in Assam, according to our intelligence, and we have been developing our sources. I want to emphasize that what the Assam police have done to combat the Jihadi terror cell is a significant achievement,” Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister went on to say that the information revealed during the interrogation of the captured Jihadis indicates that Assam will face a serious threat in the near future.

Its worthy to note that 5 people were recently detained in Assam’s Barpeta district, including a Bangladeshi national, for claimed ties to a terror group based in Bangladesh, which was affiliated with militant outfit – Al-Qaeda.

Identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid Dhakaliapara – a resident of Atadi village under Araihazar police station in Bangladesh’s Narayanganj district, Khairul Islam of Balapathar village under Kalgachia police station in Assam’s Barpeta district, Badshah Suleiman Khan and Noushad Ali of Kharbali village under Kalgachia police station in Barpeta district and Taimur Rahman Khan of Dhakaliapara village under Howly police station in Barpeta district.

According to the Director General of Police (DGP) – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, indoctrinated four others in order to create Barpeta as a base for AQIS jehadi activities. However, various documents and electronic devices have been recovered from their possession.