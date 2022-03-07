Tripura : Central Government Releases Rs 20 Crores For Soccer-Infrastructure Development 

NET Web Desk

The central government has disbursed Rs 20 Crores as special support for football-related infrastructure development in the northeastern state of Tripura.

According to the Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury, the funds would be used to rehabilitate four football stadiums around the state with synthetic flooring.

“You will be pleased to learn that Rs 20 crore has been set aside as special aid for the improvement of football pitches.” In these fields, Astroturf synthetic coating is being applied, which means the stadiums will have an appearance and feel similar to international soccer stadiums,” Chowdhury explained.

Chowdhury further informed that apart from the 20 crores grant, the central government had supported a number of initiatives through the “Khelo India” scheme.

“A swimming pool at Pani Sagar is on the verge of completion. A total of Rs 5 crore has been approved for open gyms across the state. We are moving slowly due to the Covid 19-induced cash crunch, but many projects will be completed within the next three to four months,” added the minister.