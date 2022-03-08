Assam : Cachar Adjudged With “Best Performing District”

NET Web Desk

Cachar district has been adjudged as the “best performing district” in Assam and India, in terms of implementing centrally sponsored programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY).

The Secretary in Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment – R. Subrahmanyam informed the same to Assam Chief Secretary – Jishnu Baruah through a letter dated September 2021.

The Minister for education, welfare of plain tribes and backward classes – Ranoj Pegu, who arrived in Barak valley on Sunday and visited Barsangan grant in Tapang, one of the PMGAY villages, on Monday, was stunned by the achievement.

Pegu praised the Cachar district government, claiming that it is the best performing district in Assam and India in terms of implementing the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY).

Taking to Twitter, Pegu wrote “Attended an appreciation ceremony to acknowledge Cachar dist for receiving the best performing dist in India under PMAGY by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. Total 9 new villages have been declared as PMAGY Model SC villages in the dist.”

“Interacted with 30 organisations of ST, SC and OBC communities including Development Councils and Boards of Barak Valley.” – he added.