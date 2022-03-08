Assam Entrepreneur Empowering Rural Women Through Education & Training

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day 2022’, lets have a look on the outstanding contribution of a Guwahati-based entrepreneur – Mitali Dutta, who intends to educate and train women across the rural areas of Assam to help them become self-sufficient.

Mitali focuses on empowering women to learn not just about delicacies, nutritional value, and culinary presentation, but also comprehend marketing and promotional values through the use of digital skills.

“We provide them with instruction in culinary hospitality, a code of conduct for hosting visitors, digital promotions for visibility on online platforms, market connections, and basic business strategies that provide them a road map to move further,” mentioned Dutta.

Although gender equality is the United Nations’ (UN) global focus for the year 2022, but women in rural communities require specific attention in order to instill their importance in their families and society as a whole.

Its worthy to note that International Women’s Day which falls on March 8 every year, honours the social, political, and economic achievements of women, thereby marking a call to action for accelerating the value of women’s equality. The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.