Assam : Majuli Bye-Polls Record 71.76 Percent Polling; Asserts CEO – Nitin Khade 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam – Nitin Khade today asserted that bye-polls to the Majuli (ST) Assembly constituency in the northeastern state had a final polling percentage of 71.76 percent.

Khade noted that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been secured in the strong room under rigorous security, with additional security measures implemented to prevent any unplanned occurrences.

A total of 1,33,227 people voted in the constituency, with 95,600 of them exercising their right to vote, including 47,316 females and 48, 284 males.

According to a press release issued earlier, a total of 3 candidates were in fray for polls. There were a total of 1,33,227 electors in the poll going constituency. Apart from these, there were 400 service voters. Besides, there were 2,965 general electors between 18-19 years age, 1,340 above 80 years of age and 400 PwD electors in the constituency.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10.