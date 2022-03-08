COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 13 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93614

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 13 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93614, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 129 active cases, while 23 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91899, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1586.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,67,233 total vaccines, with 1835 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1073 citizens of 18+ age group and 202 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.