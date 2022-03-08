COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 839 New Cases; 18.72% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 839 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.72%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4209. While, a total of 2,18,673 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 664 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4482 samples were tested on March 07, 2022, out of which 349 samples belonged to males, while 490 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,13,800. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 34 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 53 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 746 & 6 positive cases respectively.