International Women’s Day : 2 Northeastern Ladies Among 29 To Be Adjudged With Coveted ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards’ 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’, the President of India – Ram Nath Kovind will bestow the coveted ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar Awards’ today for the years 2020 and 2021 on India’s 29 most deserving women for their outstanding contributions to women’s empowerment, particularly towards vulnerable and marginalized women.

Among the 29 individuals, 2 Northeastern ladies from Northeast India will also be adjudged with the prestigious recognition.

The northeastern awardees include – Ela Lodh from Tripura; Tage Rita Takhe from Arunachal Pradesh.

A renowned Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Late Dr Ela Lodh will be bestowed with the coveted award posthumously. She worked as a doctor, Medical Super, IGM, and Administrator Director of Tripura Health Service in the 1980s and 1990s, when health care facilities in Tripura were comparatively underdeveloped.

Late Dr Lodh was a founding member of organizations, such as – The Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura and was involved with many other social groups.

Meanwhile, Tage Rita Takhe – a distinguished entrepreneur hailing from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh will also be conferred with the prestigious honour.

Takhe, an agricultural engineer hails from the lush green valley of Ziro and is best known as ‘India’s first kiwi wine brewer’. In 2018, Takhe was honored with the Women Transforming India Awards.

Organized by the United Nations (UN) and the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India – NITI Aayog, the coveted ‘Women Transforming India Awards’ was bestowed upon Takhe for making the first-ever pure and organic kiwi wine in India – Naara Aaba.

Its worthy to note that ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.

According to an official statement, “All the 29 achievers have not allowed age, geographical barriers or access to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit will inspire the society at large and the young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes, and stand up against gender inequality and discrimination.”

These awards are an effort to recognize women as equal partners in the advancement of society.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi held an interactive session with the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ Awardees for the years 2020 and 2021, at Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday. The interaction was a further testament to the continuous efforts undertaken by the Prime Minister towards empowering women.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote “On the eve of Women’s Day, interacted with recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar. We are very proud of their accomplishments and their efforts to serve society.”