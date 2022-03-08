Mizoram BJP Felicitates Women Entrepreneurs For Remarkable Contributions Towards Marginalized Communities

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the International Women’s Day, the Mizoram unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Mahila Morcha felicitated three women who have achieved success in the field of entrepreneurship at Atal Bhavan.

Addressing this event, the President of State Mahila Morcha – F Lalremsangi congratulated women on their achievements, promising that the BJP Party would assist Mizo women in any way possible.

Meanwhile, the State BJP President – Vanlalhmuaka emphasized on the importance of women’s roles in society, stating that women outnumber men in Mizoram. He also hoped that more women would enter politics and play a significant role in the governance and policymaking of the northeastern state.

The three women felicitated during the event includes –

Vanlalchhanhimi of Edenthar Veng – She began a handcraft company in 2008 and has worked for the Ministry of Textile, Government of India, as a Mater Craft.

Hmarthangvungi of Zuangtui locality – Since 2006, Hmarthangvungi has been sewing bags and employing several other women.

Vanlalchhanhimi of Armed Veng locality – She has received immense success from traditional weaving and stitching, and supported her family through the business.