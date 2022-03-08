Mizoram : Large Stash Of Contraband Substances Seized From Distinct Locations; 2 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram along with a squad of Assam Rifles, confiscated 1 kgs and 415 grams of Heroin from two distinct places on two consecutive days.

The Department have seized 107 grams of Heroin (8 soap cases) from the possession of Lalnunkimi, a 33-year-old woman who claimed to be a resident of Tuirial Airfield, in the outskirts of Aizawl, on March 7 at 1:30 PM. She’s been charged with violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985.

Besides, the Excise & Narcotic Department of Champhai and 8th Battalion of Assam Rifles confiscated 1 kg and 308 grams of Heroin (100 soap cases) from the possession of PC Lalchhanchhuaha, a 20-year-old male from Bungzung village in Champhai district today at 3:15 PM.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and is currently kept at Champhai District Jail.