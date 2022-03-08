Northeastern States Exhibit Business Potential At ‘World Expo 2020’ In Dubai

NET Web Desk

The 8 northeastern states of India – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim have been displaying their investment potential during the ‘Northeast Fortnight’ organized by the India Pavilion at Expo 2022 Dubai.

This Northeast Fortnight was officially launched on March 6 in the presence of numerous dignitaries from the State, Northeastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (DONER).

The visiting delegation incorporated of – Industry Minister of Assam – Chandramohan Patowari; Sikkim’s Minister of Commerce, Industries, Tourism & Civil Aviation – Bedu Singh Panth; Mizoram’s Minister of Tourism and Sports – Robert Royte; and Advisor of Industries and Commerce of Nagaland – Imnatiba Jamir; and the Mission Director of Assam Skill Development Mission – Adil Khan.

This event aims to emphasize on the region’s economic potential, highlight critical industries such as tourism & hospitality, promote the region’s rich cultural history, including art and culture, as well as foods from these states.

Besides, the visiting delegation will hold multiple sessions targeted at highlighting success stories, reforms, and sectors of excellence in order to present the region as a developing section of the country. Startups from these 8 northeastern states will also present their tales of key success and innovations.

According to UAE News, few of the Northeast Fortnight’s sessions and conferences incorporated of ‘Conference on Business Opportunities in the Northeast,’ held on March 7.

It stressed on identifying investment prospects across the 8 north-eastern states as well as state presentations, followed by conversation and deliberation. A session on Northeast Tourism Opportunities will be held on March 9, followed by a session on Skill Development on March 11.

Aside from commercial meetings, the India Pavilion will showcase a variety of cultural acts, including traditional music, dances, performances by well-known bands, fashion presentations emphasizing on the region’s unique heritage, and film screenings.