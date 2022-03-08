Sikkim : SDF Will Constitute Committee To Assemble Literary Works Of Late MP – Bhim Dahal

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief – Pawan Chamling during a condolence meet organized in memory of former MP Bhim Dahal dubbed the leader as “one of the most successful MP till date”.

“Bhim Dahal was a highly successful Member of Parliament. Many major topic demands, such as Limboo Tamang seat reservation, Centre OBC, State OBC, were met during his term.” – noted the SDF chief.

Its worthy to note that the 3-term Lok Sabha MP and Sahitya Akademi awardee – Bhim Prasad Dahal breathed his last on Sunday at the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, following renal failure.

Survived by his two spouses and two sons, Dahal was undergoing dialysis in STNM hospital. He was 57.

A resident of Timburbung in Soreng District, Dahal won the three back to back Lok Sabha elections held in 1996, 1998 and 1999 as SDF candidate.