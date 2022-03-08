Tripura : Union Minister – Amit Shah Urges Public To Vote BJP; Ensures 33% Women Reservation In Govt Jobs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 08, 2022 : The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the voters of Tripura to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the upcoming assembly elections in order to make Tripura the country’s most developed state.

Addressing a public gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala on Tuesday afternoon, Amit Shah said “The government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma completed four years. We shall once again come to you seeking another chance. This time, BJP karyakartas will visit your houses with the report card of completed tasks”.

Shah assured that each and every promise made in the poll manifesto will be completed before the next elections.

He claimed, “Tripura has been significantly handled by BJP for five years and in next term, this state is going to be the number one state in terms of development”.

During his day-long visit in Tripura on Tuesday, firstly, Shah inaugurated a silver-made door installed at the entrance of the Mata Tripura Sundari temple at Udaipur under Gomati district. Secondly, he attended a public meeting and thereafter traveled to Anandanagar at the outskirts of Agartala city attended “Bhumi Pujan” and foundation stone unveiling ceremony of National Forensic Science University.

Appreciating Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Shah said that ‘wave of development’ flourished during his government’s tenure. The union minister squarely lambasted the previous Left Front government for allegedly making Tripura a corridor of drug, corruption and political vengeance.

“During Leftist regime, a total of 39 BJP workers were killed. People of Tripura offered their blessings towards us when BJP karyakartas decided to intensify political movement against the then Left Front government,” he added.

On the other hand, two new schemes were launched by the union Home minister on Tuesday and said “Tripura government has launched its new scheme that ensures 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebration. Another scheme was launched for the tea garden workers”.

Highlighting the progress of Northeast region of India during the past few years, Shah said “The North East has been so far neglected as a troubled region. Insurgency, drug nexus and tension were part and parcel of it. Now, under the leadership of PM Modi ji, the North East is now moving in the direction of investment, trade and commerce”.

Citing significance of no middleman, Union Minister said “The system of middleman had ended in Tripura after BJP-led government formed. The system of slashing down money from the middle also ended. Tripura got a government that is dedicated for the people from an administration being controlled by the party and its cadres”.

“Tripura witnessed a radical change in the connectivity sector. In total, 572 kilometers of highway is being expanded across Tripura and dozens of railway projects are in the pipeline”, he also added.

The Union Home Minister was accompanied by the entire council of minister of Tripura, union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik, Tripura BJP in-charge Vinod Sonkar, MP Rebati Tripura, Tripura BJP president Prof Dr Manik Saha, state leaders and others.