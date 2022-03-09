16 Northeastern Healthcare Workers Among 72 Adjudged With ‘Best Women Vaccinator Awards’

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare – Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has bestowed the coveted ‘Best Women Vaccinator Awards’ to 72 women vaccinators from 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Tuesday at New Delhi, in recognition of their unwavering efforts for the successful implementation of India’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

Among the 72 individuals, 16 ladies from Northeast India has also been awarded with the prestigious recognition.

These northeastern women vaccinators include – Aroty Tayeng and Yatam Talom from Arunachal Pradesh; Rupjan Begum and Dipali Chasa from Assam; Chingngaihmang and Memi Devi from Manipur; C Marak and EV Pahsyntiew from Meghalaya; Lalhnehkimi and Vanpangpari from Mizoram; Keneingunuo Angami and K. Kushen Khiam from Nagaland; Yangkila Sherpa and Pema Lachungpa from Sikkim; Sajali Dhali and Sarmistha Bhowmik from Tripura.

The Union Health Minister praised these 72 female troops for their contributions towards the overall development of health sector.

“Women’s contributions to the development of the health sector are essential. Our ASHA and ANM employees are the backbone of the health-care system. Our ASHA employees work tirelessly to serve the nation. They’ve made it to the last mile, travelling rough terrains to ensure that every eligible person has been vaccinated. Our ASHA workers reached out to every home as part of the Har Ghar Dastak Campaign, promoting vaccine uptake and overcoming vaccine apprehension. The credit for India’s current position as a global leader in the Covid-19 Vaccination programme goes to our women vaccinators all over the country.” – he declared.

“Our Hon’ble Prime Minister started the world’s largest immunization programme on January 16, 2021, and India has not looked back since then. India has successfully handled the COVID-19 Pandemic thanks to the altruistic service of all female vaccinators to the country. India’s handling of the current third surge is a global case study, and these COVID-19 warrior women are the reason for this historic success,” he continued.