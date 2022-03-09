Assam Municipal Polls : BJP Leads In 74 Municipal Boards; AGP – 2; Congress – 1

NET Web Desk

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead in 74 Assam Municipal boards while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2, Indian National Congress (INC) in 1.

Its worthy to note that on March 6, voters in 977 wards across 80 municipal boards went to the polls. A total of 2,532 candidates were in the fray for the posts, while 57 candidates were certified uncontested winners by the State Election Commission.

Out of the entire 977 wards, the BJP led on 548 seats, the Congress on 61, and others on 125 till 1 PM. The BJP fielded 825 candidates, the Congress 706 candidates, and the AGP 243 candidates out of a total of 2,532 candidates.