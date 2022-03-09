Border Row : Assam & Meghalaya Chief Ministers Likely To Meet Union Home Minister – Amit Shah Today

NET Web Desk

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya are expected to meet with the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah today in New Delhi to brief him on the ongoing attempts to resolve the decades-old boundary issue.

According to IANS report, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad K Sangma are likely to meet the Union Home Minister in afternoon.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government on the first phase had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

However, both the states have agreed on the villages in the border areas, and identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests, he said. There are 36 villages in the six places of difference, covering an area of 36.79 sq km which will be equally shared between the two northeastern states.