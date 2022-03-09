Border Row : Over 66 Acres Land In Ri-Bhoi Handed-Over To Assam; Alleged Meghalaya Opposition Chief – B Lyngdoh 

NET Web Desk

The opposition chief whip of Meghalaya – George B Lyngdoh claimed that state administration have handed-over atleast 66 acres of land in Ri-Bhoi district to Assam to settle the inter-state border dispute.

Besides, the former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader – Mukul Sangma also advised the BJP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) administration to not undertake any decision based on the ‘Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)’ signed between the two northeastern states on January 29 for resolving the border disputes within 12 areas.

“I would like to appeal the government to wait and gain a more comprehensive grasp of this complex disputed subject before deciding to settle it piecemeal,” Sangma said in support of a resolution proposed by George.

Lyngdoh further went on to claim that the government had given Assam 66 acres of state property in the Khanapara district.

“I am dissatisfied with the outcome of the (interstate boundary conflict). Given the settlement that has already been inked, we have lost the state’s gateway,” the TMC leader added.

He also urged the government to correct this by withdrawing its agreement to transfer Assam 66 acres of land in Khanapara, saying the state should not be forced to accept such a deal.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.