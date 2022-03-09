COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 11 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93625

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 11 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93625, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 126 active cases, while 14 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91913, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1586.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,69,980 total vaccines, with 1835 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1329 citizens of 18+ age group and 245 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.