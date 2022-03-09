COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 483 New Cases; 16.18% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 483 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 16.18%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4018. While, a total of 2,19,156 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 665 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4482 samples were tested on March 08, 2022, out of which 203 samples belonged to males, while 280 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,14,473. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 3 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 48 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 426 & 6 positive cases respectively.