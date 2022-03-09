Meghalaya : Former CEM – Rakesh Sangma Elected New Chairman Of GHADC High-Powered Committee

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) – Rakesh A Sangma has been appointed as the new chairman of the GHADC High Powered Committee (HPC).

According to an official notification, it has been informed that Chairman Rakesh will lead the HPC, which will also include members and officers selected by the Executive Committee as needed.

“The High Powered Committee’s role is to assist the district council in connecting with other departments through coordination, particularly in ensuring that the council’s royalty share from the state is released, among other things.” – the press release further reads.

In topics affecting all three autonomous bodies, the HPC Chairman will collaborate with the other two district councils – the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).