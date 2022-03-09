Meghalaya Legislators Raised Concerns Over ‘Garbage Disposal Management’ At Jowai

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya legislator – Nujorki Sungoh raised the issue of shoddy trash management in Shillong and Jowai Town in the Meghalaya Assembly on Wednesday.

Several legislators expressed worry about the absence of trash disposal management, questioning whether the Jowai Municipal Board had begun dumping garbage at a temporary landfill at Thadmusem beneath Nartiang property.

Despite local villagers’ concerns, more than 800 trucks of garbage had been dumped in the area, according to Sungoh.

The Urban Affairs Minister – Sniawbhalang Dhar, asserted that the government would only proceed with the projects if everyone was on board, and that rubbish dumping in the region had been stopped following multiple protests.

Meanwhile, the state opposition leader – Dr Mukul Sangma, has advised the state government to adopt available technologies for garbage management in order to persuade people to come forward and donate their property for rubbish disposal.