Mizoram Government Owes More Than Rs 59 Crores Under MSHC Scheme : Health Minister – Lalthangliana

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram government is owed Rs 59.63 crore in health insurance by 23,031 beneficiaries under the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS); as informed by the Health Minister – Dr. R Lalthangliana to the state assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a query from the Opposition Congress legislator – Lalrindika Ralte, the health minister claimed that due to lack of funds, the medical bills could not be discharged.

According to the health minister, a total of 1,13,720 citizens have enrolled in the health-care programme.

However, for the extended period between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, more than Rs. 3.21 crore was collected from beneficiaries registered under the health care system. The health minister stated that the administration is working tirelessly to resolve all outstanding invoices.

He added that external assistance fund of roughly Rs 1,000 crore is expected from the Asian Development Bank for the scheme.

Its worthy to note that MSHCS was introduced in October 2019 by the Mizo National Front (MNF) government, led by chief minister Zoramthanga. Beneficiaries can get up to Rs 2 lakh in health insurance per year under this scheme, which covers all conditions, he said.