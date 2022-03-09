Mizoram : ‘World Glaucoma Week 2022’ Observed In Siaha; Emphasizes On Early Detection & Awareness

NET Web Desk

The Siaha District Hospital in Mizoram marked the World Glaucoma Week 2022 today at its Eye Out Patient Department (OPD) under the theme “The World is Bright, Save Your Sight.”

This function was presided over by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) – Dr Lalnunziri, who emphasized on the accomplishments of Siaha District Hospital in the area of eye care during 2020-2022.

According to DIPR report, the CMO mentioned that aforementioned hospital have successfully initiated cataract surgeries for 23 patients. While, several schools were visited to carry out eye check-up for students and 786 students were screened.

Besides, 839 Glasses were distributed to senior citizens and patients from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society.

Addressing this event, the Eye Specialist – Dr. Laltanpuia said, “Glaucoma is an eye illness that damages the optic nerve, eventually leading to blindness, and it is one of the primary causes of blindness in Mizoram, particularly among the elderly.”

He advised the general population not to take eyedrops on a whim without a doctor’s prescription, particularly Betnesol, which can create excessive blood pressure in the eye, and causes Glaucoma.

While stressing the signs and symptoms of Glaucoma, Dr. Laltanpuia pleaded the residents of Siaha District to be more aware of the disease’s symptoms in order to avoid blindness. Most common Symptoms of Glaucomia includes – Severe Headache and Eye Pain; Halos around light with rainbow colours; Loss of Side vision; Sudden loss of Vision etc.