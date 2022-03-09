Nagaland Government Unanimously Adopts 2-Point Resolutions For ULB Polls & Naga Political Issue

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A consultative meeting of all stakeholders including mass based civil societies, church organizations, tribal hohos, political parties and NGOs was held today at the State Banquet Hall

Chief minister residence complex, Kohima and discussed on the Naga political issue and Urban Local bodies (ULB) election.

Addressing a press conference at New Secretariat complex after the meeting, Minister Planning and coordination, Neiba Kronu who chaired the meeting said for the first time after opposition less government was formed last year under the banner of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) the consultative meeting was called to deliberate on the Naga political issue and on the state ULB election.

Advisor, Information and Technology, Mmhonlumo Kikon who also co-chaired the meeting informed that during the meeting a two point resolutions was adopted by the house unanimously after an extensive deliberation with all the intellectuals of the state.

In resolutions the house include that, Naga people are yearning for an early political solution and further appeals that the negotiating parties should earnestly heed to this call and arrive at a political solution that is honorable, inclusive, transparent and acceptable to the people. The House further appeals to all sections to make renewed efforts towards unity and understanding in order to work towards One Solution and One Agreement.

Meanwhile, the house also resolves that the elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) should be conducted as per the 74th Amendment Act of the Constitution of India ie with 33%women reservation.

When asked on the talks for all these tears with no conclusion and with election scheduled next year, Neiba Kronu said the government is just a Facilitator and can only appeal to the negotiating groups to expedite the talks with GOI and conclude to an early solution before election, which has been the cry of the Naga people.

While Kikon informed that people had been in confusion regarding the taxation in the municipalities under the 74th Amendment but in regards to that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today clearly informed the members present that any tax collection will be by the municipality to administer issues in their own areas or wards and not by the government, Kikon added.

Meanwhile, Kronu further informed that CM, Rio along with Dy CM, Y. Patton and UDA chairman, TR Zeliang will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to meet Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for further deliberation on various issues.

It may be noted that ULB election in Nagaland has not been conducted since 20217 following opposition for various civil groups on the contentious issue of the 33% women reservation which caused unrest in the state.