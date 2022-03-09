Nagaland : NNPGs Urges Government To Leave Peace Talks Between Centre & Negotiators 

PM Modi with NSCN(IM) General Secretary - Thuingaleng Muivah at the signing of Naga peace accord; File Image

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the consultative meeting on Naga political issues, the Working Committee (WC) of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) has requested the state government to leave peace negotiations to the Centre and stakeholders.

The Nagaland government has convened a consultation conference in the home office of Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday, inviting all apex tribal groupings, civil societies, women and student organizations, political parties, and all 60 MPs to discuss the vital Naga political issue.

The WC NNPGs praised the state government for taking the views of Naga tribes, civil societies, and non-Naga indigenous groups on important concerns.

During the conference, there was a comprehensive exchange of opinions on issues, such as – Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act.

“The subject of the Naga political question is best left to GoI and Naga negotiators, who have been mandated by the people, to bring about an honourable and acceptable political solution as soon as possible,” it stated.