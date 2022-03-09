Nagaland Government To Implement ‘Working Committee Agreement’ For Uplifting Naga Citizens : NPCC

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K Therie have sharply criticized the consultative meeting convened today, and the state government’s unanimous conclusions on the ULB polls and Naga political issues.

According to a press release issued by NPCC, “resolutions of the Consultative Meeting on March 9 2022 at the State Banquet Hall, Kohima, were adopted in our absence. Hon’ble Chief Minister himself said we do not need any Resolution to which we also agreed.”

“On the Naga peace process, we have said in the meeting that there are two official agreements between GoI and Naga National Workers namely the Framework Agreement and the Agreed Position and after over 20 years of negotiations, the issues of sovereignty and integration were dropped. Therefore, the Nagaland State Govt can only press for implementation of the agreement which will impact the people of Nagaland and that is the Working Committee’s Agreement or the Agreed Position. Thus, the 60 Members who have come together for political solution should press for implementation of the said Agreement.” – the press release further reads.

Meanwhile, the statement adds that “we cannot decide for other states since the issue of integration is no more. Even if we decide, they will not agree and if they decide for us, even we may not agree. Therefore, the 60 MLAs should concentrate on the welfare of the Nagaland state people they represent. As for the ULB elections, we have no objection and have all agreed to implement the Supreme Court order with some amendments suggested to the House.”