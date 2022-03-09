‘Second Supplementary Demands’ Worth Over Rs 24000 Lakhs Placed At Sikkim Legislative Assembly

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly today passed the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants worth of Rs. 24197.35 lakh for the financial year 2021-22 during the Fifth Session (Part III) of the Tenth Assembly.

The Second Supplementary Demands for Grants 2021-22 of Rs. 24197.35 lakh was passed by the House to meet gross additional expenditure after it was moved for consideration and passing by Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department, during the Financial Business of the session.

Subsequently, the House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 04 of 2022 for the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants, relating to the Financial Year 2021-22 which was moved for consideration by the Chief Minister Shri P.S. Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department.

The Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 04 of 2022, is introduced in pursuance of clause (1) of Article 204 read with Article 205 of the Constitution of India to provide for the appropriation from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim of the money required to meet the expenditure charged in the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim and Supplementary Grants made by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the expenditure of the Government of Sikkim for the remaining part of the financial year 2021-22.

During the Legislative Business, the House passed two Bills that were introduced by the concerned Ministers-in-Charge during the last sitting of the House on 28 January, 2022. The Bills that were passed today by a voice vote are:

1. The Sikkim Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 02 of 2022) introduced for consideration and passing by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also Minister-in-Charge of Home Department

2. The Sikkim (Re-organisation of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 03 of 2022) introduced for consideration and passing by Minister of Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha.