Sikkim Government Planning To Deploy High-Quality “Drone Sprayers” For Cultivation

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

If everything goes well, Sikkim will soon be utilizing high-tech Drone sprayers for cultivation, as the Agriculture Department of Sikkim, plans to implement new technology of high-quality “Drone” sprayers in agriculture for the benefit of the farming community.

Keeping in view of this, the Minister for Agriculture – Lok Nath Sharma, Secretary for Agriculture – Rinzing C Bhutia, Director – Sonam R. Bhutia, Additional Chief Engineer – JK Chettri, Additional Director – Rajen Thapa, Additional Director (Horticulture) – Suman Sharma, and Engineers from the Engineering cell witnessed a demonstration of a Drone device spraying cultivated land at Radang (East) on Tuesday.

After witnessing the demonstration, Sharma noted that current state government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has undertaken several initiatives to promote technology in agriculture and allied industries for the benefit of the farming community.

Following the introduction of Aquaponics and Hydroponics, the department plans to use advanced drone technology in agriculture, which is projected to be particularly useful for aerial spraying purposes, since it can cover one acre of cultivated area in just seven minutes.

He remarked that the gadget spray may effectively and safely save both time and personnel because of its uniformity and precision.

The Agriculture minister also emphasized on the benefits of combining technology such as drones with agriculture to improve efficiency, productivity, crop output, and profitability for farmers in general.

He also discussed the future potential for entrepreneurial development in the state as a result of the deployment of drone technology in agriculture, and therefore urged Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and cooperatives to step forward and establish a strategic plan for the farmers’ benefit.

Following this demonstration, the Secretary – Rinzing C. Bhutia expressed his appreciation for the benefits of using the gadget and expressed his support for submitting a recommendation to the Government of India on the subject.

He also predicted that the drone would be extremely useful in combating illnesses like maize fall armyworm and added that the agency will coordinate with all parties involved, including entrepreneurs to determine the best course of action.

Meanwhile, the technical specialist and the Director of Theta Enerlytics – Karan Dhaul, elaborated on the benefits and features of using drones in agriculture.