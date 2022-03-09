Tripura : Charred Body Of Young Girl Found At Sepahijala; Rape Alleged

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a distressing occurrence, a young girl was found charred near Sekerkote Railway Station in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

According to reports, some local youngsters went to the east side of Sekerkote Railway Station, where an IOC site had been marked, to seek for cows grazing. In a pit, they discovered the rotten body.

Seeing it, the youths screamed and residents of the neighbourhood hurried to the scene. They discovered the young girl laying naked and her entire body was nearly scorched. The Amtali Police Station (PS) had been notified of the incident.

Initial reports mentioned that the female belonged to the ages of 25 and 26. The suspected perpetrators may have raped, killed, and dumped her in a pit before fleeing.

According to locals, the woman’s identity is yet to be discovered. Perhaps the girl was raped elsewhere, killed, and her body burned on fire.

Meanwhile, the keys to cupboards were discovered in a polythene-covered area adjacent to the woman’s rotting body. Aside from the body, money and bottles were discovered. The woman is thought to have been set on fire with gasoline. She was wearing a man’s t-shirt and vest, according to police.

“On International Women’s Day, some disgusting scoundrels raped the girl, killed her, and set her on fire,” an Amtali police station official later claimed.

It’s unclear whether the woman’s identity will be revealed as a result of the police inquiry.