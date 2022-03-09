Tripura Government Allocates Rs 85 Crores For Social Security Of More Than 7000 Tea Workers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 9, 2022 : In a bid to ensure social security for more than 7000 tea garden workers in Tripura, the government announced ‘Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prakalpo’ worth Rs 85 crore.

“The council of ministers in a recently held meeting took this decision for the tea garden workers in Tripura as 90 lakh kilos of tea”, said Sushanta Chowdhury, cabinet spokesperson and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference here at Agartala on Wednesday noon.

He said “75 percent among 7,000 tea garden workers are women while this quantity of tea is being produced through 54 tea estates and 21 tea processing factories across the state. The tea production is mainly distributed in North, Sepahijala, Unakoti and West Tripura districts”.

Being asked about the wages issue, the minister said “The government decided to provide wages of Rs 176 per day to every worker while it was Rs 105 and at present, it is Rs 130 per person.”

The salient features of ‘Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prakalpo’ are- to provide land or home to farmers for constructing house, to allot land of defunct tea garden in lease basis through Cooperative, to provide drinking water, electricity, shelter, education and healthcare amenities to each and every family, priority group ration card to be given, promote their children to send them in pre-primary to Higher Secondary schools, social pension to all eligible families, social allowance, Maternal and Child Health Care assistance to be given, ensure health insurance as per their ability, to provide supportive appliances for handicapped persons, to monitor and coordinating with the managers for providing eco-friendly environment, to be brought under PMAY.