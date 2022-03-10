Arunachal Pradesh : Marathon Themed On ‘Drug Abuse’ Organized At Tezu

NET Web Desk

Drug abuse is a disorder characterized by excessive utilization of illegal drugs and their misuse, resulting to serious addiction and dependency, a well as a plethora of negative effects. Based on the same, a marathon was conducted today at Tezu.

This event was organized by the Department of Information & Public Relations (IPR) Lohit in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Government (IGG) College under the theme “Run Against Drug Abuse”.

Meanwhile, the primary goal of this event dealt with educating the participants about the dangers of ‘drug abuse’ and encouraged them to abstain from using drugs.

