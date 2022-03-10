Assam Bye-Polls : BJP Candidate – Bhuban Gam Wins From Majuli Constituency

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate – Bhuban Gam has been elected to the Majuli Assembly Constituency in a bye-elections, which was held on March 7.

Meanwhile, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate – Chittaranjan Basumatary; Socialist Unity Centre of India(Communist) candidate – Bhaity Richong; and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate – Bhuban Gam were in a three-way race.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Gam won 29,126 votes in the bye-polls over AJP nominee – Chittaranjan Basumatary. After obtaining 66,094 votes, Bhuban Gam won the constituency by a margin of 41,530 votes.

Its worthy to note that the former Chief Minister of Assam – Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the legislature after being offered a position in the Union Ministry, necessitating the bye-polls.