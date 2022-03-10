Assam : Census For Estimating Rhino Populations In Kaziranga National Park To Begin From March 26

NET Web Desk

The Assam Forest Department announced on Wednesday that a census to determine the population of one-horned rhinoceros will be conducted from March 26 in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTP) – a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site.

The primary goal of this census is to go deeper into the subject and develop better ways to empower security in Kaziranga National Park for the safety and protection of one-horned rhinos in Assam. Besides, this national park is home to two-thirds of the world’s population of this species.

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division – Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, the 14th Rhino Population Estimation 2022 will be conducted from March 26 to 28 in all ranges of the national park.

As per a roadmap prepared, all ranges will be closed to elephant safari for the three days, while jeep safari will be suspended in different ranges on different dates.

“The Rhino population estimation is a required management practise, and the stoppage of tourism activities during this time is required for the proper conduct of the estimation,” Gogoi explained.