Assam Government Under Pressure To Lift Ban On Inter-State Fertilizer Transportation

The Agriculture Department of Assam has stated that several fertilizer-supplying corporations are putting immense pressure on the state to ease the ban on Inter-district fertilizer transportation, particularly urea and DAP (di-ammonium phosphate).

The agency refused to allow farmers to carry fertilizers between districts because it creates artificial scarcity, raises costs and causes hoarding, all of which hurt farmers. The inter-district movement of fertilizers ban is an efficient tool for combating widespread anomalies in fertilizer sales and distribution in the state.

On February 3, 2022, the agency issued an order authorizing inter-district fertiliser transfer in tea-growing regions.

It later told the District Agriculture Officers (DAOs) not to allow any inter-district transportation of urea and DAP.

According to the Principal Secretary of Agriculture – Ashish Kumar Bhutani, there were inconsistencies in the distribution and sale of fertilizers in several districts.

“We’re aiming to make the fertilizer distribution system more efficient. We’ll talk to the stakeholders about the issues. After addressing the problem with the government, we will announce the final roadmap” – he stated.

Meanwhile, a fertiliser industry lobby has been pressuring the government to lift the ban on fertiliser inter-district movement.