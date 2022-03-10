Assam : Guwahati Police Seized Truck Loaded With Cattles In Jorabat

NET Web Desk

An East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Jorabat Police Outpost have seized two trucks loaded with cattle on Thursday.

The team have apprehended 3 persons in 2 separate actions for smuggling 40 cattle in trucks en-route Meghalaya.

Based on specific inputs, these vehicles were intercepted at a checkpoint in Jorabat. According to authorities, the operations were carried out based on specific intelligence about illicit livestock smuggling.

Identified as – Asabul Ali (29) – a resident of Kathuri; Surender Lohar (26) – a resident of Samuguri; and Ali Ansari (21) – from Ulani; all these three accused including the drivers have been taken into custody along with the trucks.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the three and they are being questioned for further information.

