Assembly Polls : BJP Set To Retain Power In Manipur; CM Biren Singh Wins From Home Constituency – Heingang

NET Web Desk

The incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur & Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate – N. Biren Singh has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.

According to latest reports, BJP is all set to retain power in Manipur as the party is leading in 25 seats, while the National People’s Party (NPP) – 6 seats. Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh is leading in Thoubal constituency. BJP candidate Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has won the Yaiskul constituency.

While announcing his victory, Biren Singh claimed that BJP would pick on the CM face and that his role is to keep working.

He went on to say that Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of keeping everyone together is paramount. “Once the results are finalized, I will go to the governor” – asserted Singh.

“We’ll take time to stake a claim to form govt, let the results be out. Our national leaders will decide on CM face, we’ll focus on PM Modi’s mantra of inclusive development.” – Singh told to the news agency ANI.

He also claimed that, with the exception of a few locations, he will demand the removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in border areas.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited …..)