Assembly Polls : Election Commission Lifts Ban On Victory Processions

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions, during and after the counting of votes along 5 states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While, the blanket ban on victory processions has also been withdrawn.

According to a press release issued by ECI, this decision has been undertaken after reviewing the current status of COVID-19 scenario in these aforementioned states.

However, this relaxation will be subjected to existing instructions of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities.

“During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with Union Health Ministry and State Governments.” – the press release further reads.