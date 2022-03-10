COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 24 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,649

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 24 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93649, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 112 active cases, while 37 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91950, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1587.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,71,741 total vaccines, with 1514 citizens been inoculated. As many as 797 citizens of 18+ age group and 176 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.