COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 474 New Cases; 17.60% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 474 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 17.60%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2693. While, a total of 2,19,630 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 665 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 4482 samples were tested on March 10, 2022, out of which 220 samples belonged to males, while 254 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,15,252. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 17 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 46 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 402 & 9 positive cases respectively.