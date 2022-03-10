COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Registers 2 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 35,443

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland have registered 2 fresh new cases, five less than the previous day, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 35443.

Besides, no new fatalities have been registered for the sixth consecutive day, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 757.

According to PTI report, the northeastern state has so far tested nearly 4.63 lakh samples for COVID-19. Altogether 14,75,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,17,159 persons in the state till Wednesday.