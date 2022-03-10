Decoding First Assamese Cinema ‘Joymoti’; Masterpiece Directed By Cultural Pioneer – Jyotiprasad Agarwala

NET Web Desk

The first Assamese feature film – Joymoti, based on the life of dauntless attitude of Joymoti Konwari, a celebrated princess and the wife of Tai-Ahom Prince – Gadapani, who underwent extreme afflictions but never revealed the location of her exiled husband, was released on March 10, 1935.

Directed and produced by the freedom warrior & cultural pioneer – Jyotiprasad Agarwala, the protagonist character played seamlessly by Aideu Nilambar Handique showcased the episode of political instability in the 17th century Ahom kingdom.

She has been depicted as a skillful state crafter, quietly dignified, and steadfastly committed to the culture and well-being of her people. Meanwhile, the film’s stunning cinematography, editing, and performances herald the coming of a cultural-based genre, curated through a trained lens.

‘Joymoti’ is based on the classic 1914 drama – ‘Joymoti Kunwari’ by Assamese playwright Lakshminath Bezbaroa. Bezbaroa was a prominent figure in the Assamese cultural renaissance, and his plays are notable for depicting crucial events and figures from Assamese history before a wider audience.

Its worthy to note that Jyotiprasad Agarwala was an Assamese cultural visionary, whose works spanned from – theatre, film, music, and poetry, along with political activities. ‘Joymoti’ was his first film, and it was developed with the intention of honouring the rich history, unique cultural heritage, and manners of Assamese people.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma also celebrated the historic occasion. “On this day in 1935, Assamese cinema was born with the release of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala’s ‘Joymoti’. The ground-breaking film featured actors Phani Sarma and Aideu Handique, among others. Today, I join the cinema fraternity in celebrating this historic occasion.” – he wrote.