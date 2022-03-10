Dynastic Succession Ended In India : Tripura CM – Biplab Deb On BJP’s Victory

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday claimed that the people of this country have no longer faith in “dynastic succession” of the Congress party as the populace is looking forward to a new India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons at the Civil Secretariat on Monday evening, Deb said “People of the country rejected the politics of ‘Parivarbad’. The Congress party was lowered to 1.5 to 2 percent despite the party declaring Priyanka Gandhi as the Chief Ministerial candidate.”

Shattering its 37 years old trend, the Chief Minister declared that the manner Uttar Pradesh voters voted this year ensured that the BJP will retain power in the vital state. “The message conveyed is loud and clear that Yogi’s model of governance against corruption, mafia raj and Gundaraj is getting good response from people irrespective of caste, creed and religion”, he added.

In Punjab, BJP fought alone for the first time and entered the Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister instructed BJP karyakartas to enjoy the victory with processions, but taking all together as participation of everyone leads to development. He batted for a clear, transparent, drugs-free and corruption-free government.

Deb also applauded BJP national president JP Nadda and thanked him for his untiring efforts before the election in these five states. It is the victory of organizational leaders of the saffron party. Already, the country is prospering with the leadership of PM Modi. Now, the engine is more fuelled with the victory in five states and India will get a new face in the coming days, he added.

Being asked about his opinion regarding elections in 8 states next year including Tripura, Chief Minister said “There is no doubt. We are not arrogant. Modi ji is not a name but a belief. The people of India walk with this belief. The BJP-led governments return to power as they are following footsteps Prime Minister.”

Citing developments in Tripura, Deb said “Several progressive steps have been initiated in various fields including education and health department during the past four years. In GBP hospital, different major operations are being conducted like open heart surgery, knee valve replacement, by-pass surgery, etc. Very soon, a doctor of nephrology will be appointed in this state’s top referral hospital.”

“With the change in thinking, everything had been achieved with the same old people who had worked during the previous government’s regime in Tripura. Voters have the capability to evaluate the work of government”, he added.

Deb also said “The government in Tripura is providing free water connection, electricity to every household, roads, etc. People are noticing everything. Earlier, only three things were available in the Public Distribution System, but now the number of items has increased.”

The Chief Minister hoped that the people of Tripura will see the same victory of BJP in the upcoming polls.

Being asked about the Congress party, Deb said “Congress is no longer in the context of politics. Let them first design their party”.