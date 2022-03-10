Manipur Poll Results : NPF Extends Heartfelt Wishes To 5 Official Candidates

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has extended its heartiest congratulations to five of its official candidates for being elected victorious to the 12th Manipur State Legislative Assembly elections, including – Leishiyo Keishing (43 Phungyar A/C); Ramnganing Muivah (44 Ukhrul A/C); Khashim Vashum (45 Chingai A/C); Losii Dikho (48 Mao A/C) and Awangbow Newmai (52 Tamei A/C).

The NPF is optimistic that the five newly elected MLAs will remain committed to the welfare of Manipur’s residents in general, and the Hills people in particular, while adhering to the NPF’s ideology and agenda.

“We salute the NPF, Manipur State Unit (MSU) and all its frontal organizations, under the astute leadership of the President, Shri Awangbow Newmai who has tirelessly campaigned for the success of the NPF Party. The NPF also extends humble gratitude to the electorate who deemed the NPF candidates worthy of your votes, whether they won or lost.” – the press release further reads.

“We assure you that the NPF Party shall continue to work with sincerity and dedication for the upliftment of our people and protection of our inherent rights. We look forward to your continued support in the future so that we may scale even greater heights together.” – adds the statement.

Meanwhile, the NPF has also congratulated the incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur – N. Biren Singh and the BJP for obtaining 30 seats in the 60 Assembly Constituency, and expects that the new government will work tirelessly for the development of the state, particularly the Hill Areas.