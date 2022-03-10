Mizoram : First-Of-Its-Kind ‘Heart Wellness Screening Camp’ Organized At Champhai District

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles organized first-of-its-kind ‘Heart Wellness Camp’ today at Champhai District of Mizoram.

The primary aim of this camp is to provide cardiology-related advice and medical facilities to the local populace, as the area being addressed lacks the specialists required to manage emergency and serious situations.

Mr Vivek Jawli, Chief Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon and Chairman of the Fortis Group of Hospitals, led a team of three cardiologists.

A well-known person in his field, Mr Jawli is the President of the Indian Association of Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) since 2008. On March 8, 2022, the squad arrived in Aizawl and then went to Champhai on March 9, 2022.

The screening camp was inaugurated by Brigadier Digvijay Singh, SM, DIG 23 Sector Assam Rifles at YMA Kahwarat ground, Champhai. Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) office bearers and the Ex-servicemen of Champhai District were also present in the event.

The team of Doctors initiated Cardio evaluation of 292 patients and identified 15 patients who would require surgical procedures. The medical camp was actively supported by a team of doctors from Trinity hospital in Aizawl.

The entire project was funded by the AR civic action programme, and it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the people. Furthermore, this medical camp is the first of its kind in the entire Northeast, with such well-known doctors assisting the locals. The Assam Rifles would also cover transportation costs of all the selected patients requiring surgery to Trinity Hospital in Aizawl.

Besides, the Assam Rifles received special thanks from the public for their noble service. The Assam Rifles have once again demonstrated their commitment to the development of Mizoram’s remote areas, guided by the motto “Friends of the Hill People”. The local civil government and the people of Champhai and the surrounding villages praised the Assam Rifles’ efforts for the services they provided.