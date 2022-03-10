Nagaland To Install First ‘Greenfield Solar Power Project’; Expected To Generate 28 MU Energy Each Year

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Government today signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of 20MW power project with an estimate cost of Rs 120 Crores with an independent Hyderabad-based power producing company (IPP) – Halo Energie Private Limited at Hotel Vivor, Kohima.

The 20MW power plant, which would be located over 120 acres in Dimapur’s Ganeshnagar Industrial Area, is expected to generate close to 28 Mega Units (MU) each year.

Speaking at this occasion, the Advisor of Power department – H. Tovihoto Ayemi asserted that Nagaland currently has zero solar generation and is unable to meet its solar renewable purchase obligation.

He expressed hope that this project will assist in meeting the RPO obligation, as the central government is currently pressuring utilities and states to meet their RPO obligations (RPO).

Tovihoto mentioned that the power department has received approval for the 24MW Zungki hydro project, and that the 42MW hydro power project in lower Tizu is also under the final stages of review.

He also stated that the power department has resolved the land issue relating to the 186MW power project in Dikhu, and that many more projects will be announced in the coming years. He also stated that the power department has also released a power policy in 2018, which covers the generation sector extensively.

With all of these projects coming up, Tovihoto claims that the state’s electricity revenue is improving, and the state’s distribution and transmission systems have improved dramatically. Meanwhile, he appealed to residents to lend their moral support to the state’s power reformation efforts.

Meanwhile, a 20MW solar facility was planned for Jalukie but was eventually relocated to Ganeshnagar. The Department of Industries and Commerce has signed a land lease Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 100 acres for a duration of 25 years, and the project time will be 25 years as well.

Technical clearance has also been granted by the electricity department for the evacuation of 66kV power from the plant to the 66kV Ganeshnagar substation.

Earlier, the Principle Secretary of Power Department – K. D. Vizo in his welcome address said since 2015 the project was moving from Ganeshnagar to Jalukie and now back to Ganeshnagar and the project was first started with New and Renewable Energy before the department of Power has taken up and signed the agreement today with Halo Energie Pvt. Ltd.

