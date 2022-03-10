Sikkim : NDRF Conducts Mock Drill To Ensure Immediate Response During Earthquakes

In an attempt to review the management plans during unprecedented emergency situations and enhancing the abilities to respond faster, a mock exercise on earthquake preparedness was organized today around the Gangtok under supervision of the District Collector, East, IAS, Ragul K.

The mock drill was designed to simulate an earthquake with Gangtok as the epicentre. During the exercise, a scenario depicting a magnitude of 6.7 RS earthquake occurred at Gangtok and the mock exercise began at 10:30 AM.

The public was informed about the simulated drill by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel within 15 minutes of the earthquake striking. The State Police and Fire Departments, as well as volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), were the first to arrive at the scene and begin rescue operations, followed by the NDRF team.

The NDRF team installed tents near Pantaloons, MG Marg, where the major incident took place. It exhibited the process linked to the recovery of surface casualties, rope rescue techniques and other recovering strategies.

After administering rudimentary first aid at the tent outside, people trapped inside and buried beneath the fallen building were rescued and sent to hospitals. Besides, the Civil Defence, Police, Traffic Control, NDRF, Fire, Medical Team, Forest, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Power, and RMD were among the departments that participated in the rescue drills.

The specialist task team was dispatched to the impacted areas, and within 25 minutes of their arrival, they were able to bring the situation under control. There were moderately injured people, 7-10 fatalities, 5-6 critically injured people, and 1 deceased trapped inside the building in the designed scenarios, all of whom were later rescued by concerned personnel.

According to IPR report, these injured victims were given first aid on the spot before being transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. Medical Team, Road and Bridges Department, and NYK volunteers manned the relief camp and staging locations at Paljor Stadium.

The entire exercise was completed successfully after the debriefing of the exercise done at the Zilla conference hall by the DC (East). The participants and concerned officials from various Departments were also made aware about what needs to be done when disaster strikes.