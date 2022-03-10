Tripura Police Crime Branch Held 12 Hackers From Jharkhand; Sent To Two-Days Police Remand

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 10, 2022 : Tripura Police Crime Branch on Wednesday produced 12 accused persons arrested from Jharkhand before District and Sessions Judge Court of South Tripura district at Belonia.

Subsequently, in connection with a one-year old online fraud case registered with Santirbazar police station, the court awarded two-day police remand.

From Deogarh jail, all the accused persons had been brought in transit remand.

Police sources said “All the accused persons were in jail in Deogarh already. It is found that the same racket is involved in the case reported in Santirbazar after investigation”.

It is reported that Army officer Naresh Biswas lodged an FIR with the Santirbazar police station on November 01, 2020. In the FIR, he said, the army man posted in Kashmir booked a ticket of Indigo airlines through a travel website called “Udchalo” to return home.

His ticket was cancelled due to COVID-19. When the army officer was looking out for refund options through customer care he fell for a dummy website designed by the hackers.

Later, Biswas was asked to download a mobile application. Automatically, he filled up his private bank details and as soon as he completed the registration, a sum of Rs 1 lakh 76 thousand was withdrawn from his bank account.

The Army officer Biswas lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Santirbazar police station immediately. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch’s cyber-cell unit of Tripura Police and investigation led the cops to a gang of cyber con men already in jail.

The accused persons were produced by the police at South Tripura district court on Tuesday and prayer for four days police remand, but three days police remand was granted by the court.

The probe of this case was done by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Banjam Dewan.