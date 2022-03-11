APEDA Hosts ‘International Buyer Seller Meet’; Facilitating Market Access For Northeastern Cultivators

NET Web Desk

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday hosted a one-day International Buyer Seller Meet (IBSM) in Guwahati to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vocal for Local” with an emphasis on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The primary objective of IBSM was to enhance the exports of prospective agricultural & processed food products from Assam and other North-eastern states, thereby providing market access to cultivators.

Inaugurated by the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary – Atul Bora, the meet was held at Taj Vivanta in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, Bora elaborated about the vast potential of North East Products in the International market.

He also congratulated APEDA and Agriculture Department of Assam Government for well organized buyers-sellers meet.

Taking to Twitter, Bora wrote “An MoU between APEDA & AAU for capacity building of exporters, farmers & FPOs was also signed. Buyers from different parts of India & foreign nations like UAE, Netherlands, Oman, Bangladesh, Greece, etc. and exporters of Assam participated in the meet.”

An MoU between APEDA & AAU for capacity building of exporters, farmers & FPOs was also signed. Buyers from different parts of India & foreign nations like UAE, Netherlands, Oman, Bangladesh, Greece, etc. and exporters of Assam participated in the meet. pic.twitter.com/f6DL71eZaB — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) March 10, 2022

According to a press release, this conference was attended by exhibitors from across the state and displayed a wide range of their agricultural products.

Besides, importers from Sri Lanka, Dubai, Bangladesh, Oman, Netherlands, Singapore and Greece participated in the meeting. The products on display included fresh fruits; vegetables; processed food products; black rice & red rice; pulses; maize; biscuits; cookies and bakery products; honey; dairy products and processed meat; organic tea; coffee; and spices.

During this event, the Agriculture Produce commissioner – Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani stressed about the conducive policy measures being undertaken to promote products of Assam in the international market. He also stated that Assam’s Agriculture Department is willing to encourage trade and tie-ups between Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and all exporters-importers in attendance at the Buyer Sellers Meet.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of APEDA – Dr M. Angamuthu emphasized on the potential of high-quality Agriculture and horticultural products.

“During recent times APEDA has continuously tapped the export prospects of horticulture products in international markets with buyers. With this IBSM, it is expected that markets like Oman, Netherlands, Sri Lanka , Greece, UAE, Bangladesh will tap export potential of products from North-Eastern states.” – Dr Angamuthu further mentioned.

Besides, importers present from other countries also expressed their willingness to procure commodities like – jackfruit, tea, rice, maize and processed food products.