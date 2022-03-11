Arunachal Pradesh : AAPSU Threatens To Launch Stir Over ‘Offspring Issue’

NET Web Desk

The All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU) under the chairmanship of its President – Hawa Bagang organized a meeting to discuss the state’s offspring issue with the individual district units.

AAPSU General Secretary – Tobom Dai, expressed disappointment that the State Government had rejected their request to introduce a law on the subject during the upcoming Assembly session.

Adding further about been betrayed after holding multiple high-level talks with the government, the students’ union have also threatened to join a democratic movement if the matter is not resolved as soon as possible.

Its worthy to note that AAPSU has been advocating for a long-term solution to the offspring issue associated with a Scheduled Tribe (ST) lady from Arunachal Pradesh and a non-tribal man receiving ST benefits in the state.